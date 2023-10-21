Half of Argentines prioritize effectiveness over democracy, according to a survey released on the eve of the first round of general elections, which take place this Sunday (22).

The survey also reveals that 72% of the country’s residents are dissatisfied with democracy and that 50% accept that the government is undemocratic, as long as it solves their problems.

The study was carried out by the Faculty of Law of the Austral University of Buenos Aires, the research institute Poliarquía Consultores and the Bar Association of the City of Buenos Aires.

A lack of interest in public affairs is evidenced by the fact that 58% of those interviewed showed little or no interest in topics discussed in the National Congress.

On the other hand, seven out of ten Argentines disapprove of the fact that the President of the Republic issues decrees of necessity and urgency instead of sending bills to the National Congress.

What do Argentines expect in the future?

Shortly before the general elections in which the president and vice-president, 130 deputies and 24 national senators will be elected, in addition to the members of the Mercosur Parliament, the same survey reveals that 40% of Argentines think that within a year the situation of the country will be worse, compared to 27% who are optimistic and 20% who believe it will be the same.

Regarding trust in institutions and social groups, public universities are the only ones that obtain a high rating, while the armed forces, security forces, civil society organizations and the Catholic Church are placed at an intermediate level.

The Press, Congress, Supreme Court, Judiciary, Presidency of the Republic, companies, political parties and unions occupy the lowest places in terms of social approval.

Security concern

In a country that has been affected by an increase in violence and insecurity among citizens, especially in the poorest neighborhoods and in provinces such as Santa Fé, 54% of those interviewed consider that a person arrested for homicide should be sentenced to the death penalty and 60 % consider that it is preferable for a citizen to kill someone who commits a crime than to let him escape.

Almost three-quarters (73%) say that, in reality, not all Argentines are equal before the law, a perception that has grown ten points compared to what was thought in 2014. Furthermore, 72% believe that judges have little or no no independence to make your own decisions.

The study was carried out with a sample of 1,000 cases in a universe of people living in large urban centers aged 18 or over. Data were collected through landline and cell phone interviews, with a margin of error of 3.10% and a confidence level of 95%.