While much of the world is experiencing one of the most peaceful periods in history, the spark of new conflicts, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reminds us of the importance of military personnel. Between the ongoing armed conflicts and the preventive construction of defenses, many countries have built up significant military forces to date. data of World Population Review shows all military personnel in the world.

So who has the biggest army? Well, the answer is not so simple. There are three commonly measured categories of military personnel:

active military : Soldiers who work full time for the army. Country with the largest active army: China (more of 2 million )

military reserves : Persons who do not work for the army full time but have military training and can be drafted and seconded at any time. Country with the largest military reserves: Vietnam ( 5 million )

paramilitaries : Groups that are not officially military but operate similarly, such as CIA or SWAT teams in the US . Country with the largest paramilitary: North Korea (estimated at 5 million )

Which country has the biggest army? It depends on who is doing the counting. If we include paramilitary forces, here’s how the top countries compare in terms of military personnel:

By combining all three types of military, Vietnam comes out on top with more of 10 million people.

And here are the 10 largest armed forces in the world, excluding paramilitary forces:

Even in this case, North Korea remains near the top of the list with these much larger nations. Excluding estimates of paramilitary forces, the Hermit Kingdom has almost 1.9 million active and reserve soldiers.

Military training

The reasons for these immense military sizes are obvious in some cases. For example, in Vietnam, North Korea and Russia, citizens are required to serve a mandatory period of time in the military.

The Koreas, two countries still technically at war, recruit citizens into their armies. In North Korea, boys are recruited at age 14. They begin active service at age 17 and remain in the army for another 13 years. In selected cases, women are also recruited.

In South Korea, a man must enlist sometime between the ages of 18 and 28. Most terms of service are just over a year minimum. However, there are some exceptions: K-Pop group BTS received recently legal rights to defer his military service, thanks to the country’s minister of culture.

Here are just a few of the other countries that require their citizens to serve in some form of military service:

Austria

Brazil

Myanmar

Egypt

Israel

Ukraine

In many of these countries, geopolitical and historical factors influence why they have mandatory service in place.

In the US, many different factors influence why the country has such a large military force. On the one hand, the military industrial complex feed the US army. A long tradition of the US government and the defense and weapons industry working closely together creates incentives economical to build weapons and defenses, translating into the need for more personnel.

In addition, the US military offers job security and safety nets and can be an attractive career option. Culturally, the military are also highly regarded. esteem in the country.

Nations without armies

For many countries, training military personnel is a priority, however, there are other nations that do not have armies (excluding the paramilitary branch).

Here’s a look at some countries that don’t have armies:

Costa Rica

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Panama

Costa Rica does not have an army, as it was dissolved after the country’s civil war in the 1940s. Funds for the military were redirected to other public services such as education.

This is not to say that these nations live in a state of constant peace – most have found alternative means of rallying security forces. According to Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance other countries like the US are technically obligated to provide military services to Costa Rica, for example, if they need to.

The Future of War

International conflicts persist in the 21st century, but now they go far beyond the number of troops on the ground.

New and emerging forms of warfare pose unforeseen threats. For example, the cyber war and using data to attack populations can dismantle countries and cause conflict almost instantly. The cybersecurity flaw was classified among the top 10 most likely risks for the world today.

If current trends continue, the soldiers of the future will face very different battlefields.

