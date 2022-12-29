The famous Japanese portal Anime! Anime! carried out a survey whose main purpose was to find out what was the anime most popular of the fall 2022 season, and despite all the bombardment that generated Chainsaw Man, It seems that he did not appear as number one in the poll.

Below we show the titles chosen by the community of Anime! Anime!:

Bocchi the Rock! Blue Lock Boku no Hero Academia — sixth season Chainsaw Man Spy X Family — part two Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from the Mercury Bleach: Thousand—Year Blood War IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! Part 2 Mairimashita! Iruma-kun — Season 3

About the sample Anime! Anime!

The portal revealed information about its sample, which is made up of three types of users:

45 percent male participation

50 percent female participation

5 percent of people who did not identify with the pair of proposed options

The survey was conducted between December 8 and 25, 2022. And you could choose new titles or sequel seasons of the franchises, as long as they were from the fall 2022 season.

However, it should be noted that the audience he targeted Anime! Anime! was solely to his subscribers, indicating that it was a small sample, probably with specific tastes specific to your subscription. Although, it does not stop representing an opinion to be taken into account.

Chainsaw Man especially faced Bocchi the Rock! in the comments of the fans, who also compared the directors and the studios that adapted the works. Among the less kind comments, it stands out that the director is accused of Chainsaw Man due to alleged inexperience while the other director is praised.

However, it must be recognized that they are a completely different pair of works. It is obvious that the perspectives about the adaptations change, in turn coupled with the style of the animation.

Source: Aniplex, MAPPA Studios

On the other hand, even knowing which is the most popular anime is a bit more complex, a survey with a greater scope would have to be carried out. But, this first result indicates that the community of Anime! Anime! love the adaptation Bocchi the Rock!, much more than that of Chainsaw Man. That is indisputable.

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

Crunchyroll is the streaming platform that distributes both Chainsaw Man What Bocchi the Rock! There you can find both installments that had only twelve episodes.

And what do you think? What was your favorite fall 2022 anime?

