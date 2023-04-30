The entire Brazilian coast is experiencing climate change, but the most impacted regions are the Southeast and South coasts

An unprecedented study by the UNIFESP (Federal University of São Paulo) showed that the entire Brazilian coast is already suffering some impact from climate change in relation to air temperature. The most impacted regions are the Southeast and South coasts. Although the North and Northeast regions record temperature extremes throughout the year, they are not increasing in frequency or intensity.

The research was carried out with the support of FAPESP (Foundation for Research Support of the State of São Paulo). The study evaluated a historical series with air temperature data observed at each hour of the day over the last 40 years, in 5 coastal regions of the country, to analyze the heat waves along the Brazilian coast by the variation in the intensity and frequency of extreme temperature events.

The results showed that it is becoming more frequent to find increasingly higher temperatures on the southeastern and southern coast of Brazil. The regions surveyed were São Luís (MA), Natal (RN), São Mateus (ES), Iguape (SP) and Rio Grande (RS). The study allowed observing how the frequency and intensity of maximum and minimum temperature values, changes in temperature amplitude throughout the day and abrupt temperature changes between consecutive days vary in each region and time of year.

“One of the practical examples of climate change is the increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme hot and cold temperature events. An occurrence of extreme temperature occurs when a given maximum or minimum temperature exceeds an expected ‘threshold’ characteristic of the region. A heat or cold wave corresponds to an extreme event and is characterized by a period of a few days with maximum temperatures higher or lower than the expected limit for the time of year.explained one of the researchers, William Conti.

The data show that the coast of Espírito Santo is the region with the greatest impact, with an increase in the frequency of heat and cold waves. In the last 40 years, the occurrence of extreme temperature events almost doubled on the coast of São Paulo (84%), doubled on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul (100%) and almost tripled on the coast of Espírito Santo (188%).

On the coast of São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, the frequency of extreme heat events has increased. In Maranhão and Rio Grande do Norte, there were no changes in extreme temperature patterns during the year. Also noteworthy is the lower temperature, with extreme cold, increasingly frequent on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul.

“These data show how the Southeast and South regions of Brazil are already experiencing impacts from air temperature that will affect biodiversity and even the economy. We identified the coast of ES as the most affected region among those we studied, because, in addition to the heat waves, it was the only region where the frequency of cold waves is increasing”highlighted the author of the research, Fábio Sanches.

The number of events per year varies depending on specific conditions such as El Niño and La Niña, but if an average is considered, in Espírito Santo, the rate of increase in extreme events is 4.7% per year, while in São Paulo is 2.1% per year and in Rio Grande do Sul, 2.5% per year.

In addition to analyzing the maximum and minimum temperature extremes, the researchers evaluated the possible variations in the temperature range over the course of the same day and whether there were sudden changes in temperature, based on the comparison of the maximum or minimum between consecutive days. The conclusion was that the entire Brazilian coast is experiencing climate change.

The region of Rio Grande do Norte was the only one that did not present variations in the daily temperature range, but in Maranhão it is increasingly common to find days with greater temperature range. In the Southeast and South (ES, SP and RS), the increase in the frequency of days with greater thermal amplitude is increasingly frequent, with days that are increasingly variable in temperature.

When evaluating the abrupt changes in temperature between consecutive days, the pattern of the Brazilian coast was inverted, with Maranhão and Rio Grande do Norte presenting more impacts than the Southeast and South. In the 2 Northeastern states, an increase in abrupt changes was recorded in both maximum and minimum temperatures on consecutive days, and in Maranhão it was also observed that the number of consecutive days in which maximum temperatures vary greatly between days is increasingly frequent.

Espírito Santo, which had presented many impacts related to heat and cold waves and the daily thermal amplitude, did not show any impact when the variations between consecutive days were analyzed. As for São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, there is an increase in the frequency of events where the maximum temperature between consecutive days is very variable.

