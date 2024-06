President of the right-wing French party National Rally (RN-Rassemblement National in French) Jordan Bardella and the party’s parliamentary leader, Marine Le Pen | Photo: EFE/EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo

The right-wing National Regroupment (RN) party, led by Marine Le Pen, has been solidifying first place in voting intention polls for the next legislative elections in France and would not be far from an absolute majority in the National Assembly, according to a latest poll released. this Sunday (23).

The RN and its right-wing allies would reach 36% of the votes in the first round, on June 30, according to the newspaper’s research La Tribune du Dimanche and the broadcaster BFMTVwhile the new left-wing Popular Front appears in second place, with 27%.

Further away would be the bloc led by President Emmanuel Macron, with 20%, and the conservative Os Republicans (LR), with 10%.

Projections of seats in the Assembly before the first round are not easy, since the duels in the second round, on July 7th, have not been defined, but the survey indicates that the RN and its allies would obtain between 250 and 280 deputies ( the absolute majority is at 289).

The left-wing alliance, in turn, would obtain between 150 and 170 seats, while the current Macronist majority would fall to third place (90 to 110 deputies) and the LR would remain at 35 to 45. Other smaller formations would have 10 to 12 seats .

On the other hand, participation in the next elections would register a clear increase, as 60% of those consulted say they will definitely vote.

In the European elections on June 9, participation was 51.49%, while in the first round of the 2022 legislative elections it was just 47.5%. (With EFE Agency)