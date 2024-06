Despite the “poll war” in Venezuela, Edmundo González appears ahead of dictator Nicolás Maduro in most surveys | Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

With just over a month to go before the presidential election in Venezuela (to be held on July 28), the Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional published this Thursday (20) a summary of polls that show the majority of the main opposition candidate, Edmundo González , ahead of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

In the survey that points out the biggest difference between the two, from the Megaanalysis institute, González has 61%, 51 percentage points in relation to the Chavista, who is trying to “elect” himself president for the third time (the quotation marks are because elections in Venezuela are always marked by lack of transparency, signs of fraud and vetoes of opposition candidates).

However, within what El Nacional described as a “poll war”, some surveys also put Maduro ahead. See the numbers gathered by the newspaper by institute:

Megaanalysis: 61% for Edmundo González – 10% for Nicolás Maduro

61% for Edmundo González – 10% for Nicolás Maduro Hercon: 61% for Edmundo González – 23% for Nicolás Maduro

61% for Edmundo González – 23% for Nicolás Maduro MBResearch: 57% for Edmundo González – 19% for Nicolás Maduro

57% for Edmundo González – 19% for Nicolás Maduro Delphos: 55% for Edmundo González – 30% for Nicolás Maduro

55% for Edmundo González – 30% for Nicolás Maduro ORC: 51% for Edmundo González – 13% for Nicolás Maduro

51% for Edmundo González – 13% for Nicolás Maduro Datincorp: 50% for Edmundo González – 18% for Nicolás Maduro

50% for Edmundo González – 18% for Nicolás Maduro Data analysis: 50% for Edmundo González – 20% for Nicolás Maduro

50% for Edmundo González – 20% for Nicolás Maduro Consultants21: 36% for Edmundo González – 25% for Nicolás Maduro

36% for Edmundo González – 25% for Nicolás Maduro Insight: 52% for Nicolás Maduro – 16% for Edmundo González

52% for Nicolás Maduro – 16% for Edmundo González IdeaData: 52% for Nicolás Maduro – 22% for Edmundo González

In an interview with El Nacional, Saúl Cabrera, president of the Consultores21 institute, said that “in Venezuela it has been very difficult since 2010 to get the polls right because the system [eleitoral] it is not a perfectly fair and balanced system”, but highlighted that 80% of the Venezuelan population wants change, 50% identify politically with the opposition and only 30% as Chavista.