KIndians and young people come into contact with pornographic content at an early age and mostly involuntarily. Every third person in Germany between the ages of eleven and 17 has seen porn at some point. This influences the children’s own sexuality and affects their sexual behavior. According to this, every fifth young person has already “sexed”, i.e. sent an erotic message or a photo. These are the results of a survey of 3,000 children in this age group, which the KB&B Family Marketing Experts agency carried out on behalf of the State Media Authority of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Pictures will be sent

Most of the time, according to the survey, children are exposed to pornographic material involuntarily by being sent or shown it, according to a quarter of respondents. Younger children in particular find it difficult to classify what they see as fiction. Only 19 percent of eleven to 13-year-olds stated that they rated porn as unrealistic.

In addition to viewing sexual content at an early age – the first porn is usually consumed between the ages of 12 and 14 – young people also spread material themselves, which is referred to as “sexting”. This is to be distinguished from the prohibited dissemination of child and youth pornography. Sexting is permitted for children over the age of 14 if it is done consensually and in accordance with the right to one’s own image. Yet 37 percent of the children surveyed who sent sexual content did so without first asking the recipient for consent. With almost two-thirds of the eleven to 13-year-olds surveyed, it was more often boys who did this. When composing sexting messages, respondents are influenced by porn and take their cues from movies. Almost 46 percent of boys have used pornographic actions and terms at some point. For girls it is 17 percent.

The handling of the sent content is also problematic. Here, the survey reveals that there is a need for greater awareness when dealing with the images, texts or videos that are sent. 39 percent of the eleven to 13-year-old boys stated that they had already forwarded the sexual texts or images sent to them.

Tobias Schmid, Director of the State Media Authority of North Rhine-Westphaliaexplains the results of the study: “The study makes it clear once again that the enforcement of legal youth protection standards, especially for the protection of children, cannot be rated highly enough.”