Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

The traffic light coalition argues. That doesn’t go down well with the public. One poll result is particularly tough for the government.

Berlin – Even during the summer break, political Berlin does not come to rest. Instead, the Greens and the FDP are engaged in an open power struggle. It broke out most recently when Family Minister Lisa Paus vetoed Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s growth law in the cabinet. Paus probably wanted to force Lindner’s approval of an increase in basic child security, which the finance minister categorically rejects.

A lot of fuel for the traffic light coalition. In order to counteract the quarrels, the SPD called for reason in the person of Lars Klingbeil this week. That would be sorely needed if the consent of the population is to be won back. Because a new survey by the Insa Institute gives the federal government a devastating testimony. In the survey carried out for the Bild newspaper, a full two-thirds said they wanted a new government. The traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP received only every fourth vote in this survey.

Current surveys show poor values ​​for the traffic lights of Robert Habeck, Olaf Scholz and Christian Lindner. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Chancellor Olaf Scholz particularly unpopular in the current survey

One person in particular suffers from the dispute in his cabinet: Chancellor Olaf Scholz. 70 percent of those surveyed are currently dissatisfied with his work. 22 percent are in favor of Scholz’s work. The disfavor hit the chancellor in the face when he appeared in Munich. Scholz actually wanted to celebrate the start of the SPD election campaign for the Bavarian election there. But in addition to applause, he also had to put up with whistles and boos on Marienplatz.

However, one value from the current Insa survey should be particularly hard for the incumbent federal government. Just 15 percent of the Germans surveyed are of the opinion that the traffic light coalition is doing a better job than the previous government made up of Union and SPD. 49 percent of Germans are even of the opinion that the grand coalition under Chancellor Angela Merkel has done a better job than the current government.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

SPD before Bavaria election in the survey low

In the Sunday trend of the Bild am Sonntag, the traffic light coalition value is stagnating across all parties. The SPD loses two percent and slips to 18 points. In return, the FDP (8%) and the Greens (14%) each gain one percentage point. The CDU can increase its value by one percent to 27. The AfD remains unchanged at 21 percent, the left at five.

For the SPD, the falling approval ratings shortly before the important state elections in Bavaria and Hesse are not a good sign. In Bavaria in particular, the Social Democrats have traditionally found it difficult. Current surveys on the Bavarian election see the SPD at only eleven percent and thus on par with the Free Voters – and well behind the CSU. (Daniel Dillman)