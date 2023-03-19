Home page politics

In a new survey, Alice Weidel’s AfD is now ahead of Robert Habeck’s Greens. (Collage) © IMAGO / Future Image//IMAGO / Political Moments

The AfD now sees the “Sunday trend” ahead of the Greens for the first time in a long time. The Union performs better than the Social Democrats.

Berlin – The AfD overtook the Greens in the latest “Sunday trend” – for the first time in five years. In the Insa survey, it comes to 16 percent, which is one point more than in the survey from the previous week. The Greens, on the other hand, lose a point and reach 15 percent. The 1202 participants were asked to answer the question “If there were a general election next Sunday, how would you vote?”. The polling institute conducted the weekly poll for the picture on sunday out of.

The other results of the “Sunday trend” published on March 19:

CDU/CSU: 28 percent (-1 percent compared to the previous week)

28 percent (-1 percent compared to the previous week) SPD: 21 percent

FDP: 8 percent (+1)

Left: 5 percent (+1)

Other: 7 percent (-1)

AfD caught up with the Greens in the “Sunday trend” at the beginning of February

The Greens have recently been criticized for their plans for oil and gas heating. From 2024, only new heating systems “based on at least 65 percent renewable energies should be installed in Germany,” reported the picture on February 28 from a draft bill. As early as February 12, 2023, the “Sunday trend” saw the AfD and the Greens tied at 16 percent each.

Eddy about gas heating plans: “Don’t rush to decide”

The Ministry of Economic Affairs under Robert Habeck (Greens) now warned of knee-jerk reactions. “Simply sticking to oil and gas for as long as possible can become significantly more expensive in the long term than switching to climate-friendly heating in the next few years,” said Parliamentary State Secretary Stefan Wenzel (Greens) on Saturday (March 18). time online. “Therefore, you shouldn’t make a rushed decision to have another oil or gas heating system installed while it’s still possible.”

The draft bill caused internal criticism in the traffic light coalition. The project goes too far for the Liberals – Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) described it as a “financial pipe dream”. An economist saw Germany on the way to an “eco-dictatorship”.

Nevertheless, Wenzel expects it to come into force on time: “I firmly assume that the law will come into force as planned on January 1, 2024,” he said time online. Wenzel said that support measures are also important for the project. “We also have to create incentives for landlords, for example.” (dpa/frs)