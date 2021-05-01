ofMarcus Gable shut down

Who comes after Angela Merkel? For a long time it seemed as if the Union had leased the chancellorship for years. However, the latest polls make a change of power appear realistic.

Munich – green before black – this is the new ranking in election polls around five months before the federal election, which also deals with the legacy of Chancellor Angela Merkel. In the latest study by the British opinion research institute “YouGov”, the Greens come to 25 percent and are thus one percentage point ahead of the CDU and CSU.

Compared to the election four years ago, that would be a good 16 percent gain for the eco-party around Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock. The Union, on the other hand, would lose almost nine percent. In January, the CDU / CSU had welcomed comfortably from the top with 36 percent, at that time the Greens were already at a respectable 18 percent.

Polls before the federal election: The Greens were last three times at the top

Since then, however, the trend has brought the parties closer together. In the past few days, two other institutes had already seen the Greens in front of the ruling party: “Kantar” also wafer-thin with 28 to 27 percent, “Forsa” even significantly with 28 to 22 percent. In “INSA”, green and black achieved 23 percent.

But back to the “YouGov” survey: According to this, the SPD would be the third strongest force with 14 percent, followed by the FDP and AfD with eleven percent each. The left received eight percent of the vote, the other parties would share the remaining seven percent. There would be a majority for green-black as well as for the traffic light. It would barely be enough for green-red-red as well.

Polls before the federal election: environmental and climate protection is the most pressing issue

Of the 1643 eligible voters polled between April 23rd and 26th, 16 percent consider environmental and climate protection to be the most important current issue – of course, a bargaining chip for Baerbock and her team. Twelve percent each voted for old age and pension provision or health care. The corona pandemic is likely to have played an important role here.

Annalena Baerbock seems to be on the best way to the Chancellery.

Among the supporters of the eco party, the chancellor candidate is much better than her opponent Armin Laschet with the Union voters. Because of the respondents who already ticked the green box in 2017, 17 percent said that Baerbock made it more likely that they would make the same decision again. Only four percent felt put off by the 40-year-old and seem to be rethinking.

Polls before the federal election: More than one in three Union voters wants to turn away because of Laschet

Among the survey participants who voted for the CDU or CSU four years ago, at least 15 percent consider a repetition to be more likely because of the candidacy of the NRW Prime Minister. But 37 percent indicated that they would turn away because of the personality and give their vote to another party. That should be an alarm signal for the Union and its spearhead in the election campaign.

Why are the signs currently so clearly pointing to a change of power? Is it the corona policy? Or the haggling between Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder on the K question? Both are likely to play a major role, but a general answer hardly seems possible.

Surveys before the federal election: Expert emphasizes “very short half-life for political moods”

Matthias Jung is observing current developments with great caution anyway. After all, the situation looked very different five months ago. “The half-life for political moods has become very short,” emphasizes the head of the Elections Research Group in the Augsburger Allgemeine.

“So far, the Union has structurally had the highest voter potential, but its Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet is truly not the shining winner of the decision for chairmanship and candidate for Chancellor,” explains Jung, who sees huge potential in the newly emerging competition: “Around 60 percent of the voters today can basically imagine giving their vote to the Greens. “

Surveys before the federal election: “Who do citizens most likely trust to play the role of chancellor?”

It is clear to him that the focus will be more on the people than on the program content: “In the coming weeks, it will be more and more about who the citizens are most likely to trust the chancellor role.” A real mood of change makes young not out – which could also be due to the Green candidate: “Annalena Baerbock is hardly known to many German citizens. But that also applies to Armin Laschet outside of North Rhine-Westphalia. “

A malus, then, which both the Chancellor candidate and the Chancellor candidate should still counteract – there is still enough time for that. (mg, with material dpa and afp)