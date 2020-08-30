The SPD is going into the federal election in 2021 with Olaf Scholz. A poll gives the party a setback. The beneficiary is an ex-coalition partner of the Social Democrats.

By the federal election in 2021, the SPD wants to get out of the polls again.

It should at least be enough for the second force among the German parties.

But a recent survey puts a damper on the Social Democrats.

Berlin – Germany will choose one in less than a year new government. At the October 24, 2021 find the next Bundestag elections instead of.

Whether the current Big coalition out CDU* / CSU * and SPD* will continue to govern is still unclear. Either union as well as Social democrats would prefer other alliances.

The Christian Democrats will Chancellor Angela Merkel * Retire in 2021 after 16 years as head of government. Who cares about their Succession is applying is still open. The CDU politicians Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen are among the Candidates, as well as Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU).

In contrast to the Christian Democrats meanwhile hers Chancellor candidate announced. With Olaf Scholz it should go up again, the Federal Minister of Finance should mobilize the voters.

Now it’s out: at the suggestion of our chairperson @EskenSaskia and @NowaboFM have me the Presidium and Board of Directors @spdde just unanimously nominated as candidate for chancellor. I am looking forward to a great, fair and successful election campaign in a strong team. #KK_SPD pic.twitter.com/3OFQepqQxj – Olaf Scholz (@OlafScholz) August 10, 2020

Even former opponents like Juso boss Kevin Kühnert publicly agreed to support Scholz. But one current survey puts a damper on the party’s ambitions. So they are Greens in favor of the electorate again passed the SPD.

Federal election 2021: Greens pass the SPD in a poll

The polling institute Kantar polled for the Picture on sunday a total of 1597 people entitled to vote. Of them would 18 percent Alliance 90 / The Greens * give their vote if there were general elections this Sunday.

This would make the Greens (plus two percent) the second strongest force behind the CDU / CSUthat remain unchanged at 36 percent lies. In contrast, the previously runner-up loses SPD a point and only comes up with it 16 percent.

For the other parties, the AfD a point to (11 percent), the left persists 8 percent, the FDP loses a counter and stands by 6 percent. (kh / dpa) Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editorial network