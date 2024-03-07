Home page politics

Simon Schröder

A current survey shows: The AfD is in a downward trend and the Wagenknecht party could make it into the Bundestag straight away.

Cologne – According to a YouGov survey, the downward trend for the AfD from January continues: the right-wing populists slipped from 20 to 19 percent in the institute's current Sunday question. The Greens, on the other hand, are increasing – by two percentage points from 12 to 14 percent.

AfD continues to decline according to YouGov survey – Wagenknecht on course for the Bundestag?

According to these data, the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht – Reason and Justice” would reach 7 percent straight away. The FDP and the Left, on the other hand, only get 4 percent and would currently be kicked out of the Bundestag. The CDU/CSU lose two percentage points and end up at 29 percent. However, the Union remains the strongest force, while the Chancellor's SPD gained at least one percentage point and reached 15 percent.

The AfD has thus reached its lowest value since May 2023. YouGov asks the Sunday question, which is intended to determine how citizens' voting behavior is developing, every month. According to the information, 2,169 people eligible to vote were interviewed for the current survey between March 1 and 5, 2024, of which 1,762 indicated their intention to vote.

When asked which coalitions would be good after the next federal election, 36 percent said an alliance between the Union and the SPD. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Insa survey sees AfD on the rise – Greens, however, stable

A Sunday question from the opinion research institute Insacommissioned by the Picture, recently showed similar results. Here, however, the AfD increased, from 19 percent to 19.5 percent. The SPD, however, lost one percentage point and came to 14.5 percent. The Greens remained at 13 percent, while the FDP could just get into the Bundestag with one percentage point more at 5.5 percent. The left was a distant 3 percent. The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance lost one percentage point, but still managed 6.5 percent in the Insa survey.

For the Insa survey published on Monday (March 4th), people eligible to vote were surveyed between March 1st and 4th, 2024. According to the institute, the error tolerance is +/- 2.5 percentage points.

However, the following applies anyway: surveys can only reflect the current opinion of those surveyed in order to provide information about the current state of mind of citizens. The poll numbers are not an election forecast. (SiSchr)