From: Momir Takac and Franziska Schwarz

In the east German federal states, the AfD is now leading in a survey. The right-wing populists are already swearing by victory in the state elections in Thuringia.

Munich – At the state party conference of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, party leader Björn Höcke made it clear that he wanted to govern after the next state election. He wants to get “33 plus x percent” with the party.

As of now, it is well on the way there: According to a survey, the AfD has become the strongest force in eastern Germany (excluding Berlin): at 26 percent, it is well ahead of the CDU/CSU coalition, which has 23 percent. This was the result of a special evaluation of the weekly “Sunday trend”. picture on sunday and the “opinion trend” of Picture.

Survey methodology For the “Sunday Question in the East”, the dates of the past three “Sunday Trends” between mid-April and early May 2023 were compared with those of the past two Picture-Opinion trends accumulated. The resulting number of cases in Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia was 1009 respondents. See also Journalist shot dead: UN shocked by violence at funeral in Jerusalem

The other results of the survey in relation to eastern Germany:

SPD: 20 percent

Green: ten percent

Left: nine percent

FDP: eight percent

Other: four percent

AfD wants to go into government after the state elections in Thuringia

The AfD wants to be the strongest force in Thuringia in the regular state elections in 2024. Most recently, in an Insa survey, she was able to extend her lead to the left of Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) and came to 28 percent – the left received 22 percent. The AfD is currently the third largest group in the Thuringia state parliament.

However, election polls are fraught with uncertainties. For example, declining party affiliations and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it difficult for polling institutes to weight the data collected. That’s why polls only reflect the opinion at a certain point in time – but they are forecasts for the outcome of the election.

Björn Höcke, leader of the AfD parliamentary group in the Thuringian state parliament, speaks at a demo in Erfurt. © IMAGO / Karina Hessland

Greens remain at 14 percent in a nationwide survey

Meanwhile, the Greens remain in the current BamS-Sunday trend at 14 percent. The SPD loses one point and reaches 20 percent, the FDP gains one point and reaches nine percent. The strongest force remains the Union with 28 percent.

The AfD is stable at 16 percent, the left loses a point and would miss the five percent hurdle with four percent. The other parties could unite nine percent of the votes. For the nationwide BamSThe opinion research institute Insa surveyed 1204 people between May 2nd and 5th. (with material from AFP)