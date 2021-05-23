ofCindy Boden shut down

A lot has happened in the current Insa survey compared to the previous week. Green politician Annalena Baerbock loses especially on the chancellor question.

Berlin – While things are going down a bit for the Union and the Greens, the FDP and SPD can benefit: This is the short summary of the current survey by the opinion research institute Insa on behalf of Picture on sunday from May 23, 2021.

There will be around four months before the federal election on September 26, 2021, but now that the parties’ candidates for chancellor are clear, looking at the numbers is all the more exciting. Even if they are only snapshots in which a lot can still change: What pulling power do Annalena Baerbock, Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz bring to their party?

Insa Sunday question about the federal election: Union and Greens lose, especially FDP is increasing

After Baerbock’s election to the Greens, her party made it before the Union in some polls. It is now a head-to-head race. In the current Sunday question from Insa, the Union ends up with 24 percent (-1 percentage points compared to the previous week) just ahead of the Greens with 23 percent, who also lose one percentage point. As the third strongest force, the SPD can look forward to one percentage point more: The Social Democrats get 17 percent of the vote.

The liberals seem to emerge strengthened from their party congress. They achieve the greatest increase with two percentage points more and come to 13 percent. The FDP was also able to gain slightly recently in the ZDF “Politbarometer”. The left loses a percentage point and currently has six percent of the vote. The AfD remains unchanged at twelve percent.

SPD chancellor candidate Scholz is on Baerbock’s heels – Laschet is maintaining his percentage level

When asked who people would vote for the Chancellery if they could determine this person directly, Annalena Baerbock is the only candidate to lose. Nevertheless, at 20 percent, it is still ahead of its competitors. But the gap to Olaf Scholz from the SPD has become significantly smaller. He is doing something and now comes to 18 percent. Armin Laschet remains unchanged at 15 percent and thus brings up the rear in the battle between the three. (cibo)