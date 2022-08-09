In Brazil, 63.7% of those who work in the business sector say they are very interested in politics

A study released this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022) by Fundação Tide Setubal and Instituto Sivis shows that 91% of Brazilian businessmen agree that democracy is preferable to any other form of government. The survey reveals aspects of the political culture of the business sector and interviewed 417 entrepreneurs from May 20 to July 8.

63.7% of businessmen consider themselves to be very interested in politics. Those who have little or no interest in the subject are 36.3%. When the issue is evaluated in terms of age, among elderly entrepreneurs aged 60 or over, 63.8% consider themselves interested in the policy. Among young people, aged between 18 and 35, the number drops to 48%. Young people disagree in 76.4% with the relativization of democracy. There are 56.7% of the elderly who do not agree.

There were 48% of elderly entrepreneurs who consider that the goal of protecting freedom of expression in the country should be a priority in the coming years. For 41% of young entrepreneurs, the priority goal should be to fight inflation.

98% of respondents believe it is important to have free and fair elections in the country so that they and their businesses can prosper. Furthermore, 74.1% of entrepreneurs are willing or very willing to change their minds when faced with convincing arguments in a debate with political opponents.

As for gender, among male entrepreneurs, 89% feel that they understand the country’s most important political issues well. The number was 68% among female entrepreneurs. 96% of people in the business sector believe that women should have the same rights as men.