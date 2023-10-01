Brothers of Italy under 29%, the League almost at 11, Pd clearly under 20% and M5S still on the rise
A survey that will cause a lot of discussion. Inside and outside the palaces of political power. At the top of the Italians’ trust rankings, as far as ministers and regional presidents are concerned, there are three representatives of the League. According to data from Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01 exclusively for Affaritaliani.itthere are among the ministers at the top of the ranking with 53.5%. Giancarlo Giorgetti and Matteo Salvini. While among the Governors the winner is Luca ZaiaNorthern League president of Veneto.
There was little variation between parties in voting intentions. Brothers of Italy under 29%, the League almost at 11, Pd clearly under 20% and M5S still on the rise.
October 1st survey
October 1st survey
October 1st survey
#Survey #Salvini #Giorgetti #Zaia #top #Northern #League #hattrick #data