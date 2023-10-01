Brothers of Italy under 29%, the League almost at 11, Pd clearly under 20% and M5S still on the rise





A survey that will cause a lot of discussion. Inside and outside the palaces of political power. At the top of the Italians’ trust rankings, as far as ministers and regional presidents are concerned, there are three representatives of the League. According to data from Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01 exclusively for Affaritaliani.itthere are among the ministers at the top of the ranking with 53.5%. Giancarlo Giorgetti and Matteo Salvini. While among the Governors the winner is Luca ZaiaNorthern League president of Veneto.

There was little variation between parties in voting intentions. Brothers of Italy under 29%, the League almost at 11, Pd clearly under 20% and M5S still on the rise.

October 1st survey October 1st survey October 1st survey

October 1st survey See also HS Vantaa Police want new sheet metal police in Vantaa, but residents are not enthusiastic about the idea: "They would first strengthen traffic control" October 1st survey



Subscribe to the newsletter

