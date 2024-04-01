For a long time now the topic of the best video game of all time has remained latent, with great contenders such as some of the Grand Theft Auto, The Last of Us, Final Fantasy VII, Chrono Trigger, Half Life 2, among others that count its status as a masterpiece. And that itself leads to the question of what would really be the title that has no comparisons, and a web community has taken care of that, which coincides with the current scores of Metacritic.

The magazine known as Game Informer has done a survey for its followers, in which they have voted among many candidates to resolve once and for all the most beloved title, and that leads us to fierce competitions where we saw the classic games of Pokémon, Half Life 2, Metroid Prime, among others that are considered legends. However, who took the champion position is not surprising at all, and is neither more nor less than The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timewhich narrowly beat the game of Valve.

Our readers and community have spoken, and the winner of our bracket tournament to determine the greatest game of all time is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time! Head here for the full results, the closest calls in the tournament, and more! https://t.co/4ED7SNLRh8 pic.twitter.com/LTJ4LPUuzb — Game Informer (@gameinformer) March 29, 2024

This is an image of the tournament:

This is a description of the video game:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is an action-adventure video game developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo 64 console. It was originally released in 1998 and is one of the most acclaimed and revered games of all time. In the game, players take on the role of Link, the main protagonist of “The Legend of Zelda” series. The plot follows Link as he travels through the kingdom of Hyrule to stop the evil Ganondorf from gaining the power of the Triforce, a magical artifact that grants the wishes of its possessor. The gameplay combines elements of exploration, puzzle solving, combat and adventure in an open fantasy world.

Remember that you can try this video game on the service Nintendo Switch Online.

Via: Game Informer

Editor's note: It is one of the best games of life, but the “greatest of all”, I don't know, that could be a topic that can be debated. And there are other titles in the franchise that are better, but hey, Ocarina is a classic that no one can ever miss.