













Survey reveals the most anticipated anime of the fall season and it is not the end of Attack on Titan









Although the fall season will finally launch the new anime season of Attack on Titan and fans have been waiting for the brand new adaptation for quite some time, however, it seems that the series is not the most anticipated thing by otaku in the world. At the end of the day, it’s an epic but short ending.

An Anime Corner survey revealed that Spy x Family It is the most anticipated series in this installment. It had more than 12,000 votes. Below is the list of the titles that are most excitedly anticipated:

Spy x Family, second season Attack on Titan: the final chapter of the final season The Eminence in Shadow, season 2 Frieren: Beyond the end of the journey Dr. Stone: New World Part 2 Goblin Slayer 2 Rising of the Shield Hero: Tate no Yuusha, season 3 Dead Mount Death Play, part 2 The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You The Apothecary Diaries

Source: Studio MAPPA

Surprisingly, Anya Forger is more popular than Mikasa Ackerman. Maybe society requests more light this season? Well, Attack on Titan is the second most requested thing of the fall anime season.

The most anticipated debut series are Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You and The Apothecary Diaries.

The other titles are second and third seasons. Let’s hope the new anime manages to position itself better soon.

Where can I watch these anime series?

The platform that has the license for the most anime titles is Crunchyroll. However, Netflix has also acquired series in simulcast format for its catalog (Zom 100). Other platforms that have managed to have exclusive access to popular titles are Disney Plus (bleach and Tokyo Revengers); HIDIVE is also positioned with highly requested deliveries (Oshi no Ko and Insomniacs After School).

One of the summer anime titles continuing in Fall 2023 is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

