Protest against the government of Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru.| Photo: EFE

More than two-thirds of Peruvians defend the need to bring forward the presidential and legislative elections as a way out of the political crisis that is shaking the country, according to a survey by the Instituto de Estudos Peruanos (IEP), published this Sunday by the newspaper “La República”.

According to the study, 68% of the population agrees that the elections to elect a new president to replace Pedro Castillo, as well as other parliamentarians, be brought forward to replace the current members of the Peruvian Congress, which is highly fragmented and dominated by the opposition.

Only 31% of those consulted were against this alternative, a percentage that rises to 37% in rural areas and 40% in the center and south of the country.

Asked what they consider “more convenient” for Peru, 61% defend the anticipation of the elections, against 27% who believe in the permanence of Castillo in the Government Palace.

Another 4% want the president to leave the presidency and the vice president, Dina Boluarte, to take office, while only 3% believe that the best thing is that there are presidential elections and that the same parliamentarians remain.

Rejection

On the other hand, the survey revealed that Castillo maintained his rejection rate at 67% of the population, similar to the 68% registered in March, while only 25% approve of his management.

In addition, 65% believe that the president, who took office in July 2021, will not finish his five-year term, 63% of them because of his “inability to govern” and 30% because they think they “do not let him” direct the Executive. .

Already the disapproval of the prime minister, the jurist Aníbal Torres, increased considerably, after reaching 67%, well above the 61% of last month and the 54% of February.

In two months, the approval of the ministerial chief of staff dropped from 36% to 24%.

popular perception

The IEP study also asked about citizens’ perception of the tense political scenario in the country and revealed that 73% of the population considers the political situation to be worse than 12 months ago, a percentage that in October last year was around 50 %.

Furthermore, 66% believe their economic situation is worse than last year and 57% feel that this affects them more than politics, as only 20% say they are more affected by political than economic circumstances.

The IEP survey was carried out between April 18 and 21 with 1,206 people, has a margin of error of 2.8% and a confidence level of 95%.