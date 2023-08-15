The fans of anime they are always arguing who is better at what or theorizing about the direction their stories will take. So it was no surprise that One Piece’s Gear Fifth generated a lot of debate. A user of Twitter He decided that it was an excellent idea to hold a tournament to get to crown the best transformation of the shonen and it seems that Luffy’s new power was not recognized.

Twitter user @BasedNika considered 32 entrants for his tournament, which was based on direct surveys of two participants. Each of the power selections were some of the most epic in anime history and ranged from Goku Super Saiyan Blue to Sailor Moon.

It should be mentioned that although One Piece’s Gear Fifth is very popular right now, it didn’t rank as the most powerful, at least in this survey. Here is the list of opponents:

goku super saiyan blue Luffy Gear 3 Ichigo True Bankai goku super saiyan Expansion of Gojo’s domain Guts Berserker Armor Naruto Sage Mode Form Phos Devine Luffy Gear 4 Snake Man Ichigo Vasto Lorde Chainsaw Man Naruto Sage from Six Path

super saiyan 2 Gon’s rage mode in HxH Usagi (Sailor Moon) Shinra Bansho Man goku super saiyan 3 boruto borushiki Luffy Gear 5 Asta Devil Union Ichigo Final Getsugo Tens Act 4 of Johnny’s Task Naruto Baryon Mode Eren from Attack on Titan goku super saiyan 4 Luffy Gear 4 Eren Founding Titan

Giorno G.E. Requiem Mob 100% Luffy Gear 2 goku ultra instinct griffith femto

It seems that neither Gojo nor Eren were able to be crowned, however, Gear Fifth was not revealed as the champion either. Finally One Piece gave in a survey, however, it goes without saying that the fans of some series lost their minds over the issue. especially fans of dragonball and One Piece.

The transformation that was crowned as the most powerful is that of the Giorno’s Golden Experience Requiem Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure. And the fans of the series finally felt included in the fandom conversations.

When does the live action of One Piece premiere?

On August 31, the new series will premiere in live action format on Netflix. One Piece.

It was reported that its first season will consist of eight chapters and the fans feel very expectant since it was commented that Eiichiro Oda himself, the author of the manga, was very aware of the production.

