It’s only been a day since the revelation of the PlayStation 5 Probut Sony’s new console has already become one of the most controversial hardware in the history of this industry. Its high price is a wall that not many are willing to climb, and this has been made clear by the Atomix community.

Shortly after yesterday’s presentation, we shared a poll on our official Twitter profile, where we asked you if you were planning to buy a PS5 Pro, considering its price of $700 and all the details that were revealed at the presentation. Well, You have spoken, and most would rather use that money for other things..

Of all the votes, 73.7% do not plan to buy a PlayStation 5 Pro, at least for the moment. 11.8% are actually considering purchasing one of these new consoles. Meanwhile, 14.5% of you are still unsure and are probably waiting to see the games in action before making a decision.

Are you planning to buy a PS5 Pro considering its $700 price tag and early details? — Atomix.vg (@atomix) September 10, 2024

So it’s clear that the PlayStation 5 Pro isn’t getting the positive reception that Sony was probably hoping for. The $700 gets you access to the console, a DualSense, and a digital copy of Astro’s Playroom. However, The hardware will come without a disc reader, meaning you will have to purchase this add-on separately.. In related topics, they reveal why the PS5 Pro costs $700. Similarly, these are the games coming to PlayStation Plus.

Author’s Note:

Considering the PS4 Pro only accounted for a small fraction of PS4 sales, it won’t be a surprise to hear that the PS4 Pro will perform similarly or less this generation.

