Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2024 – 7:37

On the eve of the start of electoral propaganda on radio and TV, the scenario of a three-way tie in the lead of the race for Mayor of São Paulo was reinforced by the Quaest survey released this Wednesday, the 28th. According to the survey – the first by the institute to measure the voting intentions of São Paulo voters after the registration of candidacies – federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) registered 22% of mentions in the stimulated scenario, followed by mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and influencer Pablo Marçal (PRTB), both numerically tied with 19% of voting intentions. Since the margin of error is three percentage points, they are in a technical tie.

Marçal’s rise in the voting intentions curve had already been detected by another institute, Datafolha, last week. The indication of a fierce fight for two seats in a possible second round forced the main candidates to adjust their strategies in the dispute – previously polarized between Boulos and Nunes. The start of the electoral schedule, tomorrow, should reflect this moment in the campaign.

Despite criticism from supporters, Boulos’ campaign intends to maintain the tactic adopted so far of adopting a more “light” stance for the candidate supported by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The intention is to keep the speeches focused on presenting proposals for the city. The PSOL candidate’s interlocutors expressed concern that, if Boulos adopts a more aggressive tone against Marçal – as desired by some of the activists – this could reinforce the “radical” image that a portion of the electorate already has of him.

This concern is reinforced by qualitative research to which the campaign had access. According to an ally of Boulos interviewed by the report, these surveys indicate that the label of radicalism is the main reason cited by voters who choose not to vote for the PSOL candidate. Since before the election period, Boulos has been trying to deconstruct this negative image, associated with his past as leader of the Homeless Workers’ Movement (MTST).

To this end, the congressman has made adjustments to his appearance, adopting more streamlined clothing, and avoiding discussing issues that are important to his party, but which could intensify the image he is trying to deconstruct.

On radio and TV, Nunes will have an advantage. The mayor and candidate for reelection will have, alone, more than 60% of the daily time reserved for electoral propaganda on the media, as announced by the Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo (TRE-SP) last Thursday. Boulos, the presenter and journalist José Luiz Datena (PSDB) and federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB) will have the remaining almost 40% of the time per day. The other six candidates for the position, including Marçal and Marina Helena (Novo), will not have a presence in the electoral schedule.

Tarcisio

In the first election in which he will be tested as an electoral campaigner, Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) became the main articulator of Nunes’ candidacy, acting behind the scenes to keep the parties in his base in the MDB coalition and avoid the fragmentation of the right in the capital – a plan that suffered a strong blow with Marçal’s entry into the electoral race.

Tarcísio even acted to prevent former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from continuing to flirt with the influencer’s candidacy. Now, in addition to strengthening his behind-the-scenes activities, he will help to give a face to the mayor’s electoral program. One of the governor’s suggestions was to intensify joint agendas with Nunes and to focus the electoral programs on the works and achievements of the administration, in an attempt to highlight the administration. According to interlocutors, Tarcísio should appear frequently in the mayor’s free electoral program inserts, probably more than Bolsonaro.

In addition to emphasizing the partnership between them, Nunes’ allies say that Tarcísio will mention on TV and radio qualities that he sees in the mayor. The assessment is that there is a need to convey Nunes’ personal characteristics to voters, since Marçal turned the election into a discussion about the moral values ​​of the candidates.

Allies report that Tarcísio showed enthusiasm for the recording of the electoral programs and asked Nunes to send him the material to watch before the videos go live. According to Nunes’ allies, the governor also has an opinion on the direction and strategy of the campaign.

One of Tarcísio’s suggestions was that the mayor seek out Argentine marketing expert Pablo Nobel, who ran his campaign in 2022 and helped with Javier Milei’s campaign in 2023. Tarcísio believes that Nobel can help with campaign planning and improve Nunes’ social media. The Argentine has been contributing informally to the campaign, but without interfering in the strategy of Duda Lima, the official marketing expert for the candidate seeking reelection.

Experts heard by State stated that, even with the importance assumed by social networks and the reduction in the time spent by Brazilian voters in front of the television or listening to the radio, electoral propaganda still plays a decisive role. The strategy, especially on television, can be decisive, especially for voters who do not know who to vote for.

Suspended profiles

In addition to not being featured in the election schedule, Marçal suffered a new setback yesterday. The Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo denied the PRTB candidate’s request to have his social media profiles reactivated. Last Saturday, a preliminary injunction ordered the profiles to be taken offline, in response to a request from Tabata Amaral’s campaign. The decision was motivated by evidence of abuse of economic power and improper use of the media to pay users to produce “cuts” and publish them on social media.

Yesterday’s Quaest poll also showed Datena with 12% of voting intentions, Tabata with 8% and Marina Helena with 3%. DC candidate Bebeto Haddad appeared with 2%. The other candidates did not score. The undecided voters totaled 8%, and 7% said they would vote blank, null or not go to the polls.

The Quaest Institute interviewed 1,200 São Paulo residents aged 16 or older, in person, between August 25 and 27. The margin of error is three percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-08379/2024.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.