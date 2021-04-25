ofPhilipp Kuserau shut down

The decision to set up Annalena Baerbock as candidate for chancellor seems to be paying off for the Greens in favor of the voters. Union and SPD continue to slide.

Munich – According to the current Sunday trend, the Greens are still at the polls high. According to the weekly poll conducted by the Kantar opinion research institute on behalf of Bild am Sonntag, Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock and her party improved by 28 percentage points. This enabled them to increase by six percentage points compared to the previous week. It is the best Sunday trend result in its history so far – and the Greens also overtook the CDU.

Survey: Union continues to slide – SPD with worst result since 2019

The union with the recently nominated Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) continues to lose ground and slipped by two percentage points – it now stands at 27 percent. The SPD also lost two points and only got 13 percent. This is the worst value since August 2019. Another survey already made the Union look worried.

The FDP was able to hold on to 9 percent, the Left (7 percent) and AfD (10 percent) each lost one percentage point. The remaining parties come to 6 percent.

Survey hammer: 30 percent would choose Baerbock as chancellor – Laschet only comes to 18 percent

For the Greens, the prospects for the upcoming federal elections seem to be increasingly rosy. The decision to send Baerbock into the running as a candidate for chancellor may have turned out to be the right one. In any case, the current polls show that the Greens are right.

If the Green politician was currently up for direct election, then, according to an Insa poll (for the Bams) Elect 30 percent to be Chancellor. Olaf Scholz (SPD) is beaten with 20 percent, followed by Laschet with 18 percent. The Greens have apparently done a lot right in the last few days and weeks, but their competitors in the Union and SPD have also done a lot wrong. Opinion researcher Torsten Schneider-Haase from the Kantar opinion research institute also sees this in the Bams so. “In the last few days the Greens have succeeded in winning over voters from the Union, the SPD, the Left Party and also non-voters.”

Greens experience membership boom: “Absolute record in party history”

Another positive effect: The number of members of the Greens is increasing week by week. From Monday to Friday of last week alone, 2159 people submitted applications for membership, according to the Greens. The average number of applications per week actually fluctuates between 150 and 300. A real boom in membership among the Greens. “The wave of entry in the last few days is an absolute record in party history,” said Federal Managing Director Michael Kellner of the German Press Agency. “It’s going well with us and that puts me in a good mood.”

Last year the Greens recorded an increase in membership of more than 10,000 new members. At the turn of the year the party had more than 107,300 members. (kus)