A Reuters survey concluded today that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil production rose in December, thanks to the recovery in Nigerian supplies, despite the agreement of the broader OPEC Plus alliance to cut production to support the market.
The survey indicated that OPEC pumped 29 million barrels per day last month, an increase of 120 thousand barrels per day over November. OPEC production in September was the highest since 2020.
Nigeria has been suffering for months from theft of crude and insecurity in its oil-producing region, which has hit production. Sources in the survey said several flows of Nigerian crude oil produced more volumes in December, with some companies indicating improved security.
OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, boosted production for most of 2022 as demand recovered. In light of the decline in oil prices in November, the group made the largest volume reduction since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The organization’s decision issued in November called for reducing OPEC Plus production by two million barrels per day, including about 1.27 million barrels per day that were supposed to be reduced by the ten participating countries in OPEC. The same target amounts were applied in December.
As Nigerian production rebounded in December, compliance with cuts promised under the agreement fell slightly to 161 percent from 163 percent in November, the survey said.
The production targets are still below what is required because many producing countries, particularly Nigeria and Angola, lack the capacity to pump at the agreed levels.
The survey stated that the 10 OPEC members required to cut production were pumping 780,000 barrels per day below the organization’s target level in December.
The shortage in November amounted to 800,000 barrels per day. In this survey, Reuters aims to track supplies to the market based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon data, information from tanker-tracking websites such as Petro-Logistics, as well as information from oil company and OPEC sources and advisors.
#Survey #OPEC #oil #production #increased #December
Leave a Reply