Survey | OP Uusimaa: The interest rate risk of housing association loans remains unaddressed in many companies

Janne Koivuniemi, OP Uusimaa’s bank manager, suspects that many shareholders may have a more rosy perception of their housing company’s situation than reality.

Nearly 70 percent of Uusimaa housing association shareholders feel that the financial situation of their housing association is good or very good. Around a fifth are worried about the effects of their housing association’s financial situation on their personal finances.

The matter is clear from a survey commissioned by OP Uusimaa, to which 1,383 Uusimaa residents responded in May. The margin of error for the study carried out by Taloustutkismas is three percent.

“It would be important for the shareholders to focus on the situation of their housing association and participate in their housing association’s meetings. In this way, the partners can be sure of the financial situation of their housing association, as well as the actual repair needs of their housing association and the amount of possible repair debt,” Koivuniemi says in the announcement.

Housing association loans according to the survey, the risks remain unaddressed in many building societies.

Almost a third of the respondents say that the housing association’s meetings have not discussed the interest rate risk of the housing association loan. Another third did not know whether the issue had been discussed.

“It is worrying that there is no information or that the matter has not been discussed. A professionally functioning board should handle the interest rate risk, document the handling and the decision made as well as the reasons for it,” states Koivuniemi in the press release.

The Financial Supervisory Authority said at the beginning of June that the risks of housing association loans are already starting to appear in the statistics. According to Fiva, the number of payment difficulties for housing association loans up to five years old has doubled since last summer.