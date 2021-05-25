According to a recent survey, only 35 percent are in favor of gender-sensitive language. The topic continues to polarize. Is there even a threat of a gender ban?

Hamburg – For months, gender-sensitive language has been dividing the public discourse. Gender language should break down linguistic barriers and address all genders equally – but criticism is growing, especially in the media. Having recently already Friedrich Merz for a gender ban* had made strong, now wants to be too Hamburg party colleague Christoph Ploß prohibit gender by law*.

A current survey, which is available to “Welt am Sonntag”, confirms that a large part of Germany’s population is also rather critical of the mandatory use of gender-sensitive language. 65 percent reject the linguistic adaptation around the gender asterisks – only a temporary opinion or is there actually a sign of a ban on gender language? *24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.