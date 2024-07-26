Home page politics

From: Laura May

Trump’s team is trying to weaken Kamala Harris by any means possible. But even Republican states do not see any voting rights problem.

Washington – At least 48 Republican and Democratic states see no formal obstacles to the presidential candidacy of Kamala Harris at the US election 2024. The electoral authorities of both camps confirm that the current Vice President can legally appear on the ballot if she becomes the official presidential candidate of the Democrats becomes.

The results of a CNN-Polls in all 50 states refute the claims of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who had both before and after the resignation of President Joe Biden explained that in some states there are legal obstacles to changing the presidential candidate.

Kamala Harris can become presidential candidate, according to polls for the US election

However, there was not a single state election official who CNN announced that Harris, as an official candidate, would have a problem with ballot counting. Election officials in two states, Florida and Montana, did not respond to requests for comment, but a review of those states’ ballot access rules suggests Harris will have no problem there either.

Johnson, who is himself a lawyer, said on Sunday at ABC News that “it would be wrong and illegal for a handful of people in the back room to replace the candidate because they don’t like him anymore.” On Monday, he told CNNthat “in some states there are obstacles to simply replacing someone.”

Poll before US election comes to conclusion: green light for Kamala Harris

Election law experts disagree, however, as Democrats have never named Biden as their official candidate for 2024 or submitted his name to the states as their candidate for 2024. Election authorities across the country have now told CNN or confirmed in public statements that Harris has no problems in the US election will be on the ballot if she is officially elected as the Democratic candidate next month.

The 48 states (plus the District of Columbia) whose election officials have said the official Democratic nominee will have no problems with the ballot include the seven states with the closest election results in the 2020 election, which are generally considered the key swing states for 2024: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan and Nevada.

The 15 states in which the former President Donald Trumpthe candidate of the republican for 2024, which had the highest share of the vote in 2020, are included. Johnson’s claim that Kamala Harris would face formal hurdles with her candidacy appears to be pure campaign strategy. Johnson’s office did not respond to a request from the CNN. (lm)