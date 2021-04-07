CDU boss Armin Laschet achieved poor results in a Forsa survey. Markus Söder (CSU) is clearly ahead of the competition: inside.

Berlin – The federal elections will take place in September. Angela Merkel will not run for Chancellor again and the Union has not yet decided who will be its candidate for Chancellor.

In the trend barometer published on Wednesday by the Forsa Institute for RTL and n-tv the Greens are only four percentage points behind the Union. In addition, the polls for the CDU party leader Armin Laschet do not look good. According to the trend barometer, Laschet is the most unpopular candidate for chancellor.

Will Söder be the Union’s candidate for chancellor? – Laschet does poorly in the survey

The Forsa survey asked which of the candidates for chancellor the respondents would vote for if they could do so through a direct election. If Armin Laschet were to run against Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz in the election, Laschet and Scholz would only have 17 percent of the vote. Habeck, however, would have 5 percentage points more. Assuming Annalena Baerbock would compete against Laschet and Scholz, she would also have significantly more approval with 23 percent. 17 percent would opt for the SPD chancellor candidate Scholz and 16 percent for Laschet. Forsa interviewed 1,501 people from March 30 to April 1 for the survey. According to the institute, the margin of error in the survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Most agreement with that RTL / ntv-Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder received a trend barometer. If the Union were to put him up as a candidate for chancellor, the polls would look much better than with Laschet as a candidate for chancellor. At the moment 38 percent would decide in favor of CSU boss Söder if he were to compete against Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz. Habeck would get 19 percent in this constellation, Scholz 13 percent. If his counter-candidates were Annalena Baerbock and Olaf Scholz, Söder would also be clearly ahead with 39 percent. The head of the Greens would have 20, Olaf Scholz 14 percent. Against Annalena Baerbock, Söder would do 23 percentage points better than CDU boss Armin Laschet. Between Easter and Pentecost, it should be clarified in the Union who should take over the candidacy for chancellor. Some CDU MPs are calling for this mirror Have a say in the K question.

Green candidate for chancellor: Baerbock in survey before Habeck

Another question that remains open is that of the Greens’ candidacy for chancellor. According to the results of the survey, party leader Annalena Baerbock has overtaken her co-chairman Robert Habeck. For the first time, Baerbock was ahead of Habeck in the candidate preference of the respondents. Against a Union candidate Markus Söder (CSU) Baerbock would get 20 percent approval, Habeck 19 percent. Against a candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) Baerbock would achieve 23 percent and Habeck 22 percent.

The Greens announced on Wednesday that they want to nominate their candidate for the Chancellery on April 19. The party is still at a high in the polls and has the goal of replacing the Union as the strongest force for the first time in the federal election on September 26th. In Wednesday’s trend barometer, they came to 23 percent and were only just behind the Union with 27 percent. The SPD reached 15 percent, the FDP and AfD each ten percent and the left seven percent. The year 2021 is a super election year and in the first two elections in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg in March, the CDU achieved historically poor poll numbers. (dp / afp)