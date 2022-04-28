VMany Germans are apparently only willing to make small sacrifices to help Ukraine. This is the result of a representative SPIEGEL survey by the opinion research institute Civey. A total of 5,001 citizens were surveyed online between April 14 and 25.

49 percent of those surveyed state that they can do without something in everyday life in order to enable an energy embargo against Russia (44 percent reject this). But even among the advocates of an embargo, only relatively small amounts in euros are mentioned as an acceptable burden. 42 percent consider an annual loss of a maximum of 500 euros or less to be acceptable. 13 percent of boycott supporters even state that they are not willing to make any financial losses. Four percent would do without up to 750 euros per year, 15 percent up to 1000 euros, 13 percent even more.

In addition to monetary losses, there can also be other ways to support an embargo on Russia, such as targeted behavioral changes. Many supporters of an energy supply stop would apparently be willing to be more disciplined on Germany’s autobahns. 70 percent would support Tempo 100. 68 percent would bathe less and shower more, 76 percent would heat significantly less. 42 percent would leave the car at home more often and use the bicycle instead.

On the other hand, only a minority is willing to make drastic changes in behavior. Only ten percent would give up their own car for an embargo, while 17 percent would switch to a smaller vehicle. Tenants, on the other hand, find it difficult to accept rent increases when the landlord invests in modernizing the apartment to reduce energy consumption. Even the daily cold shower is apparently not an alternative for most citizens: Only ten percent can imagine taking a cold shower in winter.





