VBefore the decision on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor, CSU chairman Markus Söder is still well ahead of CDU boss Armin Laschet in the popular favor. According to the latest ARD “Germany trend” from Infratest dimap, 54 percent of those surveyed are of the opinion that Söder would be a good candidate for chancellor, which is three percentage points more than in mid-March. In the case of Laschet, however, only 19 percent share this opinion (minus three percentage points).

The work of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) continues to be rated positively overall, but it is also losing approval. 58 percent of those surveyed are very satisfied or satisfied with their work – six percentage points less than at the beginning of March. At the same time, it is the lowest approval rating since March 2020.

Satisfaction with the entire black-red coalition in the federal government has also dropped to its lowest level since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. 35 percent of those surveyed are currently satisfied with the work of the federal government. That is 15 percentage points less than at the beginning of March. For the first time since March 2020, dissatisfaction with the federal government has prevailed among the population. An Allensbach survey commissioned by the FAZ also gave the government bad grades.

At the same time, the Union would have to be satisfied with significantly fewer votes. If the general election were on Sunday, the CDU / CSU would only come to 27 percent according to the survey (minus seven points compared to March 4, 2021). The SPD thus reached an unchanged 16 percent. The Greens added two points and scored 22 percent. The FDP ends up with two percentage points more at nine percent. AfD and left remain unchanged at eleven and seven percent respectively.

The data used comes from a telephone and online survey between March 29 and 30, 1348 respondents took part. The statistical margin of error was given as two to three percentage points. The results are representative of the eligible population in Germany.