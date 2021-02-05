In mid-March, state elections will take place in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. According to surveys, the AfD could lose a lot in both countries.

STUTTGART / MAINZ / BERLIN dpa / taz | A few weeks before the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, which are due to take place on March 14, the ZDF has published its political barometer for the two federal states. The Greens in Baden-Württemberg, headed by Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann, have a big lead over the CDU in a survey for the ZDF.

If there were to be a state election in the southwest next Sunday, the Greens would be 34 percent and the CDU 28 percent, according to a representative survey by the Elections Research Group. which ZDF published on Twitter on Friday. The AfD reached 11 percent, the SPD 10 percent and the FDP 9 percent. The left would only get 3 percent and would fail again at the five percent hurdle.

When asked who they would like to be Prime Minister, 70 percent of those questioned decided for Kretschmann and only 13 percent for the Baden-Württemberg CDU top candidate and Minister of Education, Susanne Eisenmann. The Greens and CDU have been ruling the southwest together since 2016.

A survey by Infratest dimap on behalf of SWR and Stuttgart newspaper, which was published on Thursday, had produced a very similar picture. According to this, the Greens in the southwest are also at 34 percent, the CDU comes to 27 percent. The SPD is here at 11 percent. The AfD creates 10 percent. The FDP also has 9 percent here. The left would also fail with 3 percent at the five percent hurdle.

If the election in March actually turns out like this, the Greens in particular would win. In the state elections in 2016, they came to 30.3 percent. The AfD, on the other hand, which reached 15 percent in 2016, could – like the SPD (12.7 percent in 2016) lose a few percentage points. Not much would change for the CDU, the Left and the FDP.

Close race in Rhineland-Palatinate

ZDF also published his for Rhineland-Palatinate Political barometer. There is both the possibility for a further majority of the Ampel coalition and for a change of government to the CDU. The CDU see the survey results with a share of 33 percent, just ahead of the SPD with 31 percent. For the Greens, 13 percent are forecast. 5 percent of those surveyed stated that they intend to vote for the FDP, which means that the Liberals are close to the five percent hurdle for entry into the state parliament.

According to the survey, the AfD want to vote 7 percent of those questioned if there were state elections on Sunday. That would be more than five percentage points less than in the 2016 election. 4 percent would choose the left. The other parties, including the first-time climate list, the pirate party and the Volt party, which advocates greater integration in Europe, make up 7 percent. The statistical error range is between two and three percentage points.

The pollsters asked the more than 1,000 randomly selected eligible voters about their desired coalition. The relatively highest approval was found with 40 percent of an alliance of the SPD and the Greens. This was followed by a coalition of the CDU and the Greens with 37 percent. 30 percent were in favor of a new edition of the traffic light from the SPD, Greens and FDP. An alliance of the CDU, the Greens and the FDP would be attractive for 26 percent of those surveyed.

At the top of the government, 59 percent of Rhineland-Palatinate residents want Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD). With 95 percent, it also has the clear approval of SPD supporters. For the CDU top candidate Christian Baldauf, 23 percent spoke out, among the CDU supporters it was 50 percent.