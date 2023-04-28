Survey | MT: More than 40 percent of Finns support an adjustment of six billion

Of the respondents, 32 percent are against the six billion euro adjustments and 27 percent cannot state their position.

Over 40 percent of Finns support adjustment measures worth six billion to the public economy, it turns out The Future of the Countryside from the poll. About 41 percent of the respondents support a total of six billion euros in government spending cuts or tax increases during the election period.

About 32 percent of the respondents are against the six billion euro adjustments. A good 27 percent do not know how to express their opinion.

Coalition has set the goal of adjusting the state finances for six billion euros this election period. Chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo form a new government.

Expenditure cuts get significantly more support than tax increases in polls.

Only about a fifth of the respondents were in favor of raising taxes, while about 60 percent preferred cutting costs as the primary means.

A survey implemented on behalf of Kantar TNS Agri Rural Future. 1,137 Finns responded to the survey from 14 to 19 April.

The margin of error of the survey is about three percentage points in each direction at the level of the entire material.