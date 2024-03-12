Survey | More and more Finns perceive politics as cynical bickering

Despite this, Finns' interest in politics has grown.

in Finland more and more people feel that politics is a cynical argument. The issue emerges from a survey conducted by the Finnish Business Delegation Eva.

In the survey, three out of four respondents felt that politics is non-cooperative tactics and arguments and rivalries.

The share of people who think this way has increased by about 15 percentage points in twenty years. In the comparison, the results of a recent survey and the results of a similar survey from 2002 have been examined.

In addition, in a recent survey, almost nine out of ten respondents said that the simplification of things, deliberate distortion and outright lying have increased in politics.

“The view on the contentiousness of politics tells, in other words, what Finns would most like from politics: focus on issues,” says the editorial manager who wrote the analysis. Sami Metelinen Eva in the bulletin.

In twenty a more positive development has also taken place during the year. For example, Finns' interest in politics has grown considerably.

In a recent survey, about 70 percent of the respondents said that they are interested in politics and actively follow it. In 2002, only slightly less than half of the respondents said this.

In addition, based on the survey, it seems that more people than before find a political home among the parties.

While in 2002 only one in three respondents said that they had found a party that promoted issues that were important to them, in a recent survey this was already said by more than half of the respondents.

In parties it is also perceived that there are more differences between them than before.

In a recent survey, only slightly more than a third of the respondents said that politics has become too uniform and the differences between the parties have become blurred. Twenty years ago, almost 70 percent of the respondents thought so.

About 2,000 people between the ages of 18 and 75 living in Finland responded to Eva's survey last September. The analysis of the data was carried out by Yhdyskuntatutkimus Oy.