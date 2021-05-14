In the new polls for the 2021 federal election, two parties gain, two more lose one point. The Germans continue to trust Merkel in particular.

Berlin – It couldn’t go better for the Greens – almost. In the current polls of the RTL / n-tv trend barometer, they are also at the top of the list. However, there is a small downer for the party.

With 27 percent, the Greens remain the strongest political force in the Sunday issue of the upcoming federal election. However, the party has lost a percentage point compared to the previous week. The CDU and CSU, on the other hand, were able to gain one point to 24 percent, which reduces the gap between the two front runners on the Sunday question. The Union is catching up, it is only three points behind in the survey.

Forsa survey: Greens still at the top – Union and SDP gain ground

In addition to the Union, the SPD has also gained one percentage point compared to the previous week. At 15 percent, the Social Democrats would still have a whopping five percent less than in the 2017 federal election. The FDP loses one point and currently has 11 percent. In the case of the Left and the AfD, nothing has changed compared to the previous week. If the general election were on Sunday, the parties could, according to the survey, expect the following result:

Greens: 27 percent (208 MPs)

CDU / CSU: 24 percent (188 MPs)

SPD: 15 percent (115 MPs)

FDP: 11 percent (85 MPs)

AfD: 10 Porcent (77 MPs)

Left: 6 percent (46 MPs)

Trend barometer: Germans mainly trust Merkel, Söder and Baerbock

Citizens still have by far the greatest trust in Chancellor Angela Merkel, although she will no longer run in the upcoming election. The CDU politician has an average of 63 on a scale from 0 to 100 points. In second place is CSU boss Markus Söder with 53 points. Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock is in third place and has increased by six points compared to the previous week. It comes to 51 points. SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz in fifth place falls by two points to 42. He is followed by Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) – unchanged compared to March at 37 points.

“At the SPD, the trust in Olaf Scholz is quite passable,” explains Forsa boss Manfred Güllner. “But where Scholz is, Saskia Esken also appears, who, along with the two leaders of the left and the AfD representatives, is one of the most unpopular political actors.” The SPD leader Esken is reported to have 22 points. (dpa / tkip)