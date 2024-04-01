In it opposition bloc is not reading the poll messages intelligently and they are becoming overwhelmed and exhausted by trying to change the messages of the trends in the numbers: the Positive numbers correspond to the candidate Xóchitl Gálvez Ruizbut the negatives are revealing the social repudiation of the PRI and PAN brands.

The candidate herself has already given indications of the electorate's messages, but instead of reacting with the construction of a non-partisan candidacy and cementing a team of figures who really tell individualities to the electorate, the opposition standard bearer has not been able to distance herself from the negatives of the PRI, the PANClaudio

The dependency you have Galvez Ruiz The sponsorship of parties and figures with little social credibility speaks of her own insecurity and fears of not being able to pull the voting trend if she presents herself as a social candidate. And the justifications to explain without coherence the support of the PRI and the PAN confirm the perception of the electorate that it lacks its own attributes and is only waiting to add opposition parties.

But also evidently, the PRI and the PAN seem to be sure of the impossible victory of Xochitl and they are only taking advantage of it as a vehicle to protect the positions for which they are truly fighting: the seats in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate to prevent the Morena-PV-PT coalition from reaching the qualified majority of 67% of legislators to be able to modify the Constitution by itself and without negotiating with the opposition.

To the start the second of three months of presidential campaign and the first month of legislative campaigns, the voting trend places Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, without real indications that Gálvez Ruiz's political-media style could turn the polls upside down, while the expectations of the nine governorships would be giving Morena an advantage in six, Yucatán and Guanajuato to the PAN and Jalisco to Movimiento Citizen, but with some messages that the opposition is also misreading: the political strength of President López Obrador could surprise in those three places, based on the criterion that they are opposition but the overwhelming tendency in favor of President López Obrador could pose when less as a hypothesis the complete Morenoist state car.

In legislative competition that begins today, Monday, April 1, there are at least indications that Morena and allies would be on a predictable trend of 55% of the votes, but with difficulties in obtaining the additional 12 percentage points for the qualified majority, although Here too, the weight of the presidential figure and above all the message of February 5 that a qualified majority of 67% of legislators is required to complete the reform of the structure of the State that the president offered could operate in favor of the official party. López Obrador with 20 bills.

The trend of presidential, legislative and state votes for Morena is depending on the political weight of the head of the federal Executive, with an electoral and political force that is based on presidential activism to enhance the presence of López Obrador in the elections without the need to appear. name on the ballots. In the past, outgoing former presidents Díaz Ordaz, Echeverría, López Portillo, De la Madrid, Salinas, Zedillo, Fox, Calderón and Peña Nieto presented high personal approvals, but did not transmit them to their successor candidates, allowing the negative weight of their presidencies will contaminate the official candidates.

In summary, representatives of their own interests and not of the well-being of society; In this sense, a bad López Obrador social program is worth more than the electoral message left by Coparmex or the PRI of Salinas, Peña Nieto and Roberto Madrazo in the figure of Gálvez Ruiz or Fox and Calderón.

These burdens of liabilities explain the surveys.

