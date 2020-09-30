COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) – The majority of Germans consider the recently decided additional corona restrictions to be appropriate, according to a survey. Around 62 percent of the participants agreed to the measures in a Forsa survey commissioned by RTL and ntv. 21 percent would like even stricter regulations. Only 13 percent of the people said that the resolutions went too far for them – supporters of the FDP and especially the AfD were above average.

On Tuesday, the federal and state governments agreed, among other things, that providing incorrect personal data – for example when visiting a restaurant – could face a fine of at least 50 euros. A clear majority of those surveyed (62 percent) also believe that this is correct. 22 percent even thought that the fines could be even higher. 14 percent of those surveyed, however, go too far to impose fines.

The federal states should also set upper limits for the number of participants at private celebrations. If there are more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a district within seven days, a maximum of 25 people should be allowed to celebrate in public or rented rooms. In the survey, 67 percent thought this was appropriate, another 16 percent thought it was not enough. Only 15 percent feel this upper limit is incorrect./haw/DP/fba