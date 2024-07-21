For 75.1% of the sample, the attack on Trump strengthens the former president

Italians have no doubts. If they could vote in the United States in the presidential elections on November 5, Donald Trump would return to the White House in style. This is what emerges from the survey conducted for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01.

Trump beats joe biden clearly: 73.1% against 26.9. But even if there were another Democratic candidate with Biden’s withdrawal, Trump would win clearly with 61.8%. There is no doubt. Italians are with Trump. For 75.1% of the sample, the attack on Trump strengthens the former president.

