According to 43.2% of Italians, the responsibility for the tragedy of the Ischia landslide lies with the inhabitants who made building abuses. This is the main finding of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it from Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. For 30.1% the blame lies with the national institutions while 26.7% of the sample accuses the municipality and the local administration.

Confidence in the prime minister is rising again Giorgia Meloni, now at its highest since it has been at Palazzo Chigi (54.1%). Between parties Fratelli d’Italia is still growing, now at 29.1%. Lega and Forza Italia fell to 8.4% and 7.3% respectively. The Pd plunges for the first time below 16%, to 15.9. The 5 Stars still rise to 18.4%. Action-Italia Viva 7.9%.

