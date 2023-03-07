Tuesday, March 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Survey | Is your money not enough even though you are working? Answer HS’s survey

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Survey | Is your money not enough even though you are working? Answer HS’s survey

Living has become more expensive and many working people have had to cut back on their expenses. HS is looking for people to interview who could tell about their situation.

Helsinki Sanomat reports on the poverty of working people. Is your money not enough even though you are working? What have you had to give up because your salary is spent on mandatory expenses? Have you had to borrow money or queue for food? Tell us about your experiences.

We are looking for a person to interview who could tell us about their situation. Due to the sensitive nature of the topic, you can appear anonymously in the story.

The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact those respondents who have given their permission.

We do not publish contact information, but HS’s principle is that the identity of the people quoted in the story must be known to the editor.

See also  Hockey The first match in Jukuri’s league history ended in defeat

#Survey #money #working #Answer #HSs #survey

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Men and women, will Riccardo Guarnieri try again with Roberta Di Padua? The Anticipation – Curler

Men and women, will Riccardo Guarnieri try again with Roberta Di Padua? The Anticipation - Curler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result