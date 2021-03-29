Monday, March 29, 2021
Survey Is your home very special? HS is looking for the most interesting homes in Finland – answer the survey

March 29, 2021
Tell us what makes your home exceptional. HS is looking for the most interesting homes in Finland.

Do you live in the city on the roof or in the middle of nature, in a place with an amazing view? Or is there perhaps only 15 square feet in your home, but still can accommodate a lifetime?

Maybe your apartment has a very special history or its residents have settled housing in an exceptional way. Or maybe your decor is so original that visitors ’mouths snap open.

Markku Ellala enjoys his hometown in Sastamala.­Picture: Sara Aaltio

Jaakko Miettunen fits well in a van.­Picture: Levi Vepsä / HS

Helsingin Sanomat’s Koti website is constantly looking for the most interesting homes in Finland that break the usual perceptions of living. We have introduced housing so in a van, in the water tower than also in the royal palace.

Let us know why your home is a place like no other.

