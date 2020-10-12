MUNICH / HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) – According to a survey, having your own car is likely to remain a preferred mode of transport for many people even after the Corona crisis – bus, train and sharing services, on the other hand, have a hard time. In a survey of around 2,600 consumers in Germany, the USA and China, the consulting firm PwC Strategy & found that following the pandemic restrictions, individual mobility on the daily commute to work will become more important. Around 31 percent of the survey participants in Germany stated that they wanted to use their private car more often than before. For 45 percent nothing changes, while 24 percent want to use the car less often.

Bicycles (33 percent) and walking (32 percent) are also mentioned more frequently as options in Germany for the time after Corona. At the same time, however, many respondents also announce a lower planned use compared to the car. The losers are public transport (minus 64 percent), taxis and driving services such as Uber (-76 percent), car sharing (-77 percent) and other sharing services (-79 percent).

There are similar patterns in the United States and China. There, the more frequent use of one’s own car in the future, at plus 67 or plus 60 percent, is even significantly greater than in Germany. In China, however, consumers are also giving sharing services greater opportunities.

PwC industry expert Christoph Stürmer said: “It is too early to say that everything will change as a result of Corona.” But the effects of the pandemic on mobility behavior “did not go unnoticed” ./ jap / DP / nas