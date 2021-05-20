Survey In the apartment building, you can hear all kinds of living sounds – tell us about your experiences in the HS survey

Helsingin Sanomat talks about the sounds of living in a housing association. Tell us about your own experiences in the survey below.

Walls are like cardboard. This many apartment building outfits can be felt when the sounds of a neighbor’s life are carried to your own apartment.

Soundproofing can fail once again, even in the case of a newly built house. An adjoining apartment may be hosting an apocalyptic couple dispute, a home-grown choir concert, or an hours-long quilting marathon.

Or the doorbell rings in the early evening, and a neighbor upstairs arrives to complain about your own roar. You wonder: in which one can it belong up to?

Helsingin Sanomat talks about the ineffectiveness of sound insulation and the sounds of living in housing associations. To that end, we miss readers ’experiences of memorable situations where soundproofing totally betrayed. What situations have you remembered? Tell us in the survey below!

Comments from respondents who left their contact information may be used in the story. The journalist may also be able to contact those respondents who have indicated their agreement to the interview.