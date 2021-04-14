Markus Söder or Armin Laschet? The discussions about the CDU / CSU’s candidate for chancellor are growing sharper. A survey shows how the two prime ministers are perceived in their home countries.

Berlin – The federal elections in September are getting closer. The Greens are the main competitors of the CDU / CSU in the fight for chancellorship. According to the RTL / ntv trend barometer, the CSU could currently expect 39 percent of the votes in the federal election in the state of Bavaria. The party had already received that many votes in the last federal election in 2017 (38.8 percent).

In the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which is currently governed by CDU boss Armin Laschet, the CDU would currently do much worse than in the previous election. With 26 percent of the vote, a decrease of 6.6 percentage points compared to the 2017 result (32.6 percent). The Greens are almost on par with the ruling CDU in NRW, they are only one percentage point away. The votes of the Greens (25 percent) in Laschet’s state would increase by 17.4 percentage points. In Bavaria, too, the Greens would currently achieve 22 percent, an increase of 12.2 percentage points compared to the 2017 election.

Markus Söder clearly ahead of Habeck and Baerbock – Laschet continues to lose to the Greens

If the citizens had the choice and could directly elect their chancellor, Markus Söder would have, according to the RTL / ntv-Trend barometer, compared to the other candidates: inside still the best opportunities. Against Co-Greens boss Habeck and SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, Söder would come to 39 percent (plus 1 percentage point). Robert Habeck would come to 18 (minus 1), Scholz to 14 percent (plus 1). If Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz were the opposing candidates, 39 percent would still vote for Söder. Baerbock would have 21 (plus 1), Scholz 14 percent (unchanged).

Söder’s competitor on the Union’s K question would continue to do far worse than the CSU boss. Against Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz, Armin Laschet would lose one percentage point compared to the previous week and would only come to 16 percent. Habeck would be unchanged at 22 and Scholz at 18 percent (plus 1). If Laschet were to compete against Baerbock and Scholz, Laschet would also have 16 percent. Baerbock would achieve 23 percent (unchanged), Scholz would reach 18 percent (plus 1). Who will be the Union’s candidate for chancellor is expected to be decided this week. The Greens want to announce their candidate for chancellor on April 19th. (dp)