IIs this already the end of the Tesla pace for Germany, which has been much praised by politicians and business people? In any case, the residents of the community of Grünheide have put up a clearly visible stop sign for the American car manufacturer's expansion plans just outside Berlin. Tesla has built a car factory in this region at record speed over the past four years – and at some point up to a million vehicles are expected to roll off the assembly line there every year.

The result of the resident survey, in which almost two thirds of those eligible to vote spoke out against the planned expansion, is not legally binding. The community representatives, who could decide on the development plan and thus the expansion plans as early as mid-March, will not be able to ignore the citizens' vote because of the exceptionally high level of participation.