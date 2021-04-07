D.he interest of sports fans in their favorite club decreases in times of the pandemic. Enthusiasm for professional sport and its events is also decreasing. Decision-makers in the sports business perceive this dwindling bond with concern. These are key statements from a study presented by the magazine “Sponsors” and the consulting company “Nielsen Sports”. For this purpose, “Sponsors” evaluated survey data from 150 decision-makers from the sports business. Market participants from soccer, basketball, handball, ice hockey and winter sports were interviewed. Nielsen also asked 1000 people about their sport usage behavior.

Most noticeable was a development that the makers of the survey call “fan erosion”. Due to the corona-related restrictions, around 20 percent of the population report a decrease in interest in sport, sporting events and their favorite club.

In addition, there are only a few supporters who now support their favorite club with a lot of commitment, for example by buying fan articles. This has not gone unnoticed by the decision-makers: Around a quarter of the decision-makers surveyed fear the erosion of fan loyalty very much, 56 percent at least a little. In addition, 17 percent of decision-makers perceive clear signs of this fan erosion in themselves, another 57 percent at least a little.

The return of fans to professional sport in large numbers also appears to be questionable: “For the time being, the same number of spectators as before the corona pandemic is not to be expected even if hygiene and safety conditions are in place,” says the study. However, even hygiene and safety concepts do not always convince the fans surveyed. This is bad news, especially for indoor sports. They are particularly dependent on viewer income.