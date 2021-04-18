D.he CSU has continued to lose approval in Bavaria. According to a representative survey by the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”, the Christian Socials only make up 40 percent. In the previous month, 41.6 percent of those surveyed said that they would want to vote for the party if the state election would take place next Sunday. You would have to rely on a coalition partner. The Greens, on the other hand, improved from 19.5 percent to 22.5 percent; the AfD from 8.1 percent to 10.1 percent. The SPD fell from 10.2 percent to seven percent. Support for the free voters fell slightly in the survey from 7.7 percent to 7.4 percent. The FDP could move back into parliament with 5.1 percent (as of mid-March: 4.9 percent).

Satisfaction with Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), on the other hand, increased according to the results of the survey. 49.6 percent of Bavarians are more or less satisfied with their work; 38.5 percent, however, are rather or very dissatisfied. 11.9 percent are undecided. In mid-March, according to the newspaper, Söder’s values, with almost 44 percent approval and 46.5 percent dissatisfaction, were worse than ever since autumn 2018. In mid-April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, he had approval values ​​of 71 percent.

According to the newspaper, the polling institute Civey only counts the votes of registered and verified Internet users who have given data such as age, place of residence and gender for its representative surveys. The votes are weighted according to a scientific method according to the composition of the German population. For the question “Who would you vote if there were state elections in Bavaria on Sunday?”, The answers from 4538 participants from Bavaria were taken into account from March 19 to April 16. For the question “How satisfied are you with the work of Prime Minister Markus Söder?” The answers of 5076 participants from Bavaria in the same period. According to the information, the statistical error is 2.5 percent in each case.