Survey How does a worsening corona situation affect your Christmas party? Answer the HS questionnaire

It’s Christmas point here. However, the omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading strongly, and many are now wondering how to dare to spend Christmas.

Is the next Christmas coming again, when not all relatives dare to be invited to the same Christmas table? Do you still have a coronation Christmas only among those living in the same household?

Christmas must be discussed now. How has this been talked about in your immediate circle? Do you have a consensus or do you have a contradiction?

Can an unvaccinated friend or relative also come to the same Christmas table as someone at risk? Can Christmas guests be asked for a corona passport?

