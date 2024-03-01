Friday, March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
Survey | How do different worlds of values ​​affect dating? Answer HS's survey

The values ​​of young people are increasingly divided so that women are more liberal and men more conservative. HS collects experiences on how the phenomenon affects dating and relationships.

Young people women are more and more liberal in their values ​​and men of the same age are more and more conservative, according to several studies from around the world.

Values ​​seem to be divided exceptionally sharply between women and men born at the beginning of the millennium. The matter has recently been covered in the news, for example Over and Financial Times.

The most differences have been observed in questions of value and identity, which are related to, for example, sexuality, gender, immigration, racism and climate change.

When the values ​​of young women and men drift further apart, for example, dating and forming a relationship can become more difficult.

HS is looking for people to interview who have experience with the effects of different values ​​on dating. Answer the survey below.

