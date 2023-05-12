Survey | Having trouble ejaculating? Answer the survey

Some find it takes too long to ejaculate, some don’t ejaculate at all. Helsingin Sanomat collects experiences on the subject.

Often it is thought that the penis and the ease of having an orgasm belong together. However, not everyone can ejaculate, at least during intercourse.

Some feel that it takes too long to trigger.

Finding out the sex life of Finns According to the Finsex survey seven percent of the men had not had an orgasm in the last intercourse.

Helsingin Sanomat is now reporting on the subject. Do you find it hard to ejaculate or do you think you ejaculate too slowly?

How have your partners reacted to it and how have orgasm difficulties affected your sex life? Answer the survey and tell us about your experiences.

The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact those respondents who have given their permission.

We do not publish contact information, but HS’s principle is that the identity of the people quoted in the story must be known to the editor.