Survey | Have you received a surprising or memorable voice message? Answer HS’s survey

On a smartphone voice messages are now a common way to communicate. Does it show up in your everyday life?
What’s the most surprising voicemail you’ve received? What kind of message makes you happy or annoyed? Has your child sent a clip that still makes them laugh? Have you received a voice message that changed one of your relationships forever?
HS collects readers’ experiences of voice message culture with the survey below. The supplier may contact the respondents.
#Survey #received #surprising #memorable #voice #message #Answer #HSs #survey
Присоединяйтесь к нам и откройте новый уровень кулинарного опыта https://guzywia4kuhnyanazakaz.ru/!